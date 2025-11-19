ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in California Resources Corporation $CRC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,576,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after buying an additional 248,448 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,198,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 11.5% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 888,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,085,000 after acquiring an additional 91,737 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 800,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 486,650 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CRC stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.15. California Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 10.60%.The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

