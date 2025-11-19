ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $576,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,089,000 after purchasing an additional 444,126 shares during the last quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP now owns 428,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,536,000 after buying an additional 183,805 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $11,569,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after buying an additional 85,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, Director Lizanne Galbreath purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,958.14. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VAC. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 70.85%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

