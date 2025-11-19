Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,008 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

