Savant Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 66.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 20.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 2,790.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:CNK opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79.

Cinemark Increases Dividend

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.47 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Cinemark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cinemark from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cinemark

About Cinemark

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.