Savant Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,059 Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextpower by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextpower during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextpower by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Nextpower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,335,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 target price on Nextpower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nextpower from $89.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nextpower to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

Nextpower Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. Nextpower Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $112.74.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextpower had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.53 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nextpower news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 47,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $4,357,981.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 624,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,039,228.96. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,830,915.39. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $5,051,701 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

