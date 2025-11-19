Creative Planning Has $12.29 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.22 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays set a $132.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

