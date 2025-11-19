Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Stock Holdings Lessened by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,976,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,197,604,000 after purchasing an additional 366,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,732,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,213,000 after buying an additional 330,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $881,406,000 after buying an additional 225,964 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.4%

LOW stock opened at $219.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.46. The company has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.