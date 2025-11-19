FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DGX stock opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.35. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.70 and a 52 week high of $197.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,214.40. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $365,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,765. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

