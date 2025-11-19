Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 174.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE SIG opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $110.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

