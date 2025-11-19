FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,001 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

