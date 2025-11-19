FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 3,198 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $596.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.44. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.