FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $220.97 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $629.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

