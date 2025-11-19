Cetera Investment Advisers Has $22.56 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $22,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of KMB stock opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average of $127.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.22 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.91.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
