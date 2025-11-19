Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARLO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $117,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 185.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 135,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $2,288,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,132.09. This represents a 22.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 95,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $1,621,355.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,747,591 shares in the company, valued at $29,691,571.09. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 541,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,742 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

