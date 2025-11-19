Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. $MMI

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 614,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 38,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

MMI stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.26 and a beta of 1.34. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The business had revenue of $193.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

