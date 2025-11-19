Savant Capital LLC Has $291,000 Position in NETGEAR, Inc. $NTGR

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.85 million, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTGR has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised NETGEAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, Director Bradley Maiorino sold 13,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $460,601.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,112.56. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Graeme Mclindin sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $41,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,482.08. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,072 shares of company stock valued at $870,168. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

