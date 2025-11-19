Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 80,067 Critical Metals Corp. $CRML

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Critical Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Critical Metals by 456.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Critical Metals by 582.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Critical Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Critical Metals stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Critical Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

