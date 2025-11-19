Reviewing Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) & National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH)

National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH – Get Free Report) and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Republic Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Republic Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Waste Management and Republic Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A Republic Services 12.97% 18.27% 6.48%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Republic Services $16.50 billion 4.01 $2.04 billion $6.72 31.84

This table compares National Waste Management and Republic Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than National Waste Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National Waste Management and Republic Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 0.00 Republic Services 0 11 14 2 2.67

Republic Services has a consensus target price of $250.91, suggesting a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Republic Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Services is more favorable than National Waste Management.

Summary

Republic Services beats National Waste Management on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Waste Management

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. operates as a waste management company in Upstate New York and Central Florida. The company offers construction and demolition landfill services; and commercial and residential dumpster services and roll-off boxes for construction and clean-up projects specializing in the removal of debris, garbage, waste, hauling construction, and demolition debris. It also provides trash collection services, roll-off services, and a full service transfer station; and wood grinding, demolition, mulch, and gravel services for the industrial and residential markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, Florida.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

