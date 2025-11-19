AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

MITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $8.50 target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MITT

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 37,328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 258.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.