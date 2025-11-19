Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $232,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

