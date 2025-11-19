Copperleaf Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,008.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,893 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 113,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 501,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Summit Insights downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.74.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $225.12 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $179.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

