Critical Contrast: Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) vs. Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF)

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) and Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Coca Cola Femsa and Jammin Java, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca Cola Femsa 0 3 3 0 2.50 Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 0.00

Coca Cola Femsa presently has a consensus target price of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Coca Cola Femsa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coca Cola Femsa is more favorable than Jammin Java.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca Cola Femsa 8.13% 15.79% 7.63% Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Coca Cola Femsa and Jammin Java’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Coca Cola Femsa has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jammin Java has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coca Cola Femsa and Jammin Java”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca Cola Femsa $289.90 billion 0.51 $1.14 billion $5.74 15.33 Jammin Java N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

Coca Cola Femsa has higher revenue and earnings than Jammin Java.

Summary

Coca Cola Femsa beats Jammin Java on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name. It also distributes and sells Heineken, Estrella Galicia, Therezópolis, and Campari beer products, as well as Perfetti confectionary and chewing gum in its Brazilian territories; and Monster products. The company sells its products to distributors, retail outlets, wholesale supermarkets, discount and convenience stores, retailers, points-of-sale outlets, restaurants, bars, stadiums, auditoriums, theaters, and home deliveries. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc. and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp. in July 2009. Jammin Java Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

