Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on IBDRY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Iberdrola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Iberdrola had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

