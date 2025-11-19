Birchbrook Inc. Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

Birchbrook Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 27.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy Clossey sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $66,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $180,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.45. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,638 shares of company stock worth $1,371,866. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $3.97. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

