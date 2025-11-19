Birchbrook Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Birchbrook Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Birchbrook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.3% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7%

VTI stock opened at $324.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.46. The stock has a market cap of $540.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

