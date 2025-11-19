Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Up 10.9% – What’s Next?

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) traded up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.39 and last traded at GBX 0.39. 814,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,226,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35.
Arkle Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.39.
Arkle Resources Company Profile
Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.
