Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.03 and last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 169340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AD. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Array Digital Infrastructure from $82.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Array Digital Infrastructure to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Array Digital Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Array Digital Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Array Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Array Digital Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter.

About Array Digital Infrastructure

