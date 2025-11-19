ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Up 15.1% – What’s Next?

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.22 and last traded at GBX 11.22. 707,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 508,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 target price on shares of ZOO Digital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZOO Digital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 22.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group Trading Up 15.5%

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88.

(Get Free Report)

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.