ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Up 15.1% – What’s Next?

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.22 and last traded at GBX 11.22. 707,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 508,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 target price on shares of ZOO Digital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZOO Digital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 22.
ZOO Digital Group Company Profile
ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.
