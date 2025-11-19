Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 223.50 and last traded at GBX 227.50, with a volume of 46665445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 395 to GBX 360 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 413 to GBX 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 370.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 332.73. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

