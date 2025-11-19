Birchbrook Inc. Has $35.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Birchbrook Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 589,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 18.9% of Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Birchbrook Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $35,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.