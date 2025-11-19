Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 14,199 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

