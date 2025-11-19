Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.03. 2,500,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,965,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

