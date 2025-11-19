Rep. Kevin Hern Sells The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares

Representative Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on November 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on October 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEVIN HERN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Home Depot alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 10/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/23/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/23/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 10/6/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) on 9/26/2025.

Home Depot Stock Down 6.0%

HD stock opened at $336.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $334.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,466 shares of company stock worth $17,859,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,834,241,000 after buying an additional 331,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,871,246,000 after acquiring an additional 300,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after acquiring an additional 327,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,341,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $4,885,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.