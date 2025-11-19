EMC Capital Management Lowers Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS

EMC Capital Management lowered its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,465,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,624,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,075,000 after purchasing an additional 216,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter worth $10,859,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 83,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGS. Sidoti downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded CSG Systems International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.70 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

CSG Systems International Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $303.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.76 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 6.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Further Reading

