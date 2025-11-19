EMC Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

EMC Capital Management cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 18.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 201.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $45.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $836.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

