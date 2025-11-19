EMC Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

EMC Capital Management cut its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 182.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $915.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.22 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, Director Susan M. Ward bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $195,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,923 shares in the company, valued at $582,593.92. This represents a 50.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shelley F. Appel purchased 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $71,092.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $71,092.40. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,234. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.