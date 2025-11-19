EMC Capital Management Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

EMC Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. Sanmina makes up 0.2% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 26.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 715,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,432 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 173,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SANM. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $156.45 on Wednesday. Sanmina Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

