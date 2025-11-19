Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tapestry from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.6%

TPR opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $118.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

