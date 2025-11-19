EMC Capital Management Sells 4,237 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 231.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 201.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.59%.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,487.17. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,205,100. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.