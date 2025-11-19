EMC Capital Management Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 0.3% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.1% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

