Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Position Trimmed by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allianz SE lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 312.2% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 2.2%

TCOM stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.