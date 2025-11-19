Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 149,101 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $557,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 54.4% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 106.40%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.