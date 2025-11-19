Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. $OMAB

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC owned 0.12% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. Militia Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 18.2% in the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 48,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 133.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.5219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 481.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

