Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Position Increased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,860,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 8.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.61% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $876,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 133.9% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 434,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2%

QQQM opened at $245.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.60. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

