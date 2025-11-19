Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Raises Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for about 1.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.73% of CyberArk Software worth $147,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $524.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $478.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $495.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $288.63 and a twelve month high of $526.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -142.07 and a beta of 1.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

