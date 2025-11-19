Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $34.55 Million Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,577 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,930,530,000 after purchasing an additional 218,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Tower by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after buying an additional 2,309,627 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,383,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,621,000 after buying an additional 285,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,534,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,965,000 after buying an additional 88,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,971,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.44.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $181.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.69. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

