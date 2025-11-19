Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $5.24 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,860,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.28% of Sunrun worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 87.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $724.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $175,214.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 424,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,216,126.10. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 12,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $250,109.86. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 647,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,952. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 288,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

