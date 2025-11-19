Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.85% of JFrog worth $42,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,903,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after buying an additional 1,037,482 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 1,974.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,832,000 after buying an additional 2,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in JFrog by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,694,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,228,000 after buying an additional 184,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,590,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after buying an additional 123,160 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $656,747.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 658,842 shares in the company, valued at $33,113,398.92. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,372 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $65,773.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,977.58. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,492 shares of company stock worth $27,553,950. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FROG

JFrog Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of FROG opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.02.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. JFrog had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.