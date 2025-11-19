Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $62.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 1.63% of Cellebrite DI worth $62,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 18.6% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,843,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 603,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 122.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,296,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,043,000 after buying an additional 1,811,757 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $60,939,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,014,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 133,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 0.7%

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.98 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cellebrite DI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.