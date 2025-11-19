iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV Stock Position Cut by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.69% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF worth $205,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,717,000 after acquiring an additional 362,668 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,621,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,552,000 after purchasing an additional 309,669 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7,605.0% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 211,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 208,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,861,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,864,000 after purchasing an additional 159,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGV stock opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.43. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $112.59. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.